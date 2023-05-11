ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and intentionally crashed into another woman’s car following a fist fight. Selma Cortinez, 22, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Mischief, and two counts of Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:55 a.m. on April 30, officers responded to the area of W 13th Street and N Washington Avenue to investigate a disturbance. Dispatch told officers to be on the lookout for the driver of a white Nissan who was reportedly intoxicated. Investigators spotted the vehicle on N Grant Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers identified the driver as Cortinez and said she smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring her words, and was unsteady on her feet. She was also reportedly bleeding and had several other injuries. Investigators said they found an open bottle of vodka in Cortinez’s car and preceded to question her about the events of the night.

Cortinez reportedly told investigators that she arrived at her boyfriend’s house and was confronted by another woman, who allegedly pulled her out of her vehicle through her window and punched her multiple times. According to Cortinez, her boyfriend stepped in to separate the women and that’s when she escaped, and reportedly struck the other woman’s car unintentionally as she drove away.

Officers then spoke with Cortinez’s ex-boyfriend and new girlfriend- according to the other woman, Cortinez arrived at her ex’s house unexpectedly and was angry about their new relationship. The woman said Cortinez began punching her and a brief fight ensued, which the boyfriend later broke up.

That’s when Cortinez allegedly got back into her vehicle and “intentionally” slammed into the woman’s vehicle at least three times, leaving behind more than $2,500 in damages. Investigators said both the boyfriend and his new girlfriend had injuries allegedly inflicted by Cortinez who was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a combined $12,000 bond.