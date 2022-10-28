ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly struck the father of her children multiple times with a hammer; the assault reportedly caused the victim to fall to the ground while he was holding their 11-month-old baby and a three-year-old toddler. Amida Mimosse, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, two counts of Endangering a Child, and Interfering with an Emergency Call.

According to court documents, around 11:00 p.m. on October 25, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Laurel Avenue after a man called 911 to report a disturbance. The victim told a dispatch operator that his ex-girlfriend, identified as Mimosse, had a hammer and was breaking windows in the house. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, the dispatcher further stated that it sounded as if things were “getting physical”.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found several broken windows in the front of the house; he also heard a woman screaming in the backyard. He stated when he approached the backyard, Mimosse yelled “he has a hammer” and preceded to run toward her vehicle that was parked in the roadway. The officer asked Mimosse to stop, but said she refused and drove away from the scene.

As the investigation continued at the home, the victim stated he and his ex-girlfriend were arguing when things turned physical. According to the victim, Mimosse grabbed a hammer and struck him multiple times, leaving behind cuts and bruises along his back, abdomen, and legs. The victim stated Mimosse also grabbed a leveling tool and struck him over the head.

Investigators said the victim was holding an infant when they arrived; that infant was not injured but was reportedly covered in blood from the victim’s numerous injuries. According to the victim, during the assault, he tried to call 911 for help but fell, all while holding the young children he shares with Mimosse. He stated that as he fell, he dropped his phone, which Mimosse then smashed with the hammer.

Mimosse was later found and taken into custody where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $62,000.