ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly choked and hit a 15-year-old with a frying pan. Bronshayvia Benson, 21, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 3, officers were called to a parking lot in the 4300 block of N Grandview Avenue where they found a teen with numerous bumps and bruises to her face and neck. 10 days later, the teen told a forensic interviewer that she was visiting family when Benson falsely accused her of sleeping with her boyfriend.

During an argument, the teen said Benson pushed her onto a bed and choked her. The 15-year-old said she was able to push Benson away and tried to leave, but said Benson then grabbed a frying pan and began to hit her head.

The young victim said she then left the apartment but indicated that Benson followed and tried to run her over with her vehicle. When she wasn’t successful, Benson reportedly again began to hit the teen with the frying pan and threw it at her when she was done. The teen said none of the family members at the scene tried to help her.

Investigators requested a warrant for Benson’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on October 16. She’s since been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $40,000 bond.