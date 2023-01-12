ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 24-year-old granddaughter amid an argument. Alicia Sanchez, 66, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on January 9, deputies were called to the 800 block of North Avenue I to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators spoke with a woman who had swelling and a mark on her face from the incident. She told deputies she and her grandmother, identified as Sanchez, had gotten into an argument that escalated when she tried to leave the home.

The young woman stated that Sanchez blocked her way when she tried to exit the door, which prompted the victim to pick up a metal chair and break a window so she could leave. She said Sanchez then grabbed the chair from her and took a swing at a TV, causing it to break. The victim said she then tried to take the chair away and that is when Sanchez allegedly hit the victim in the face.

Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday morning. Her bond has been set at $25,000.