ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is facing charges after investigators said she helped a murder suspect hide following a deadly shooting in June. 19-year-old Liberty Florez has been charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Known Felon.

Liberty Florez Kannin Shorter

Investigators said on June 28, three suspects, identified as 18-year-old Kannin Shorter, 18-year-old Jayven Landerth, and a 16-year-old identified only as “K-So”, were at Carriage House Apartments on N Dixie Boulevard when they approached a truck occupied by four teens; an affidavit revealed the trio had arranged to meet with the occupants of the truck under the guise of an illegal firearms transaction but instead intended to rob the victims. Security video allegedly showed the teens open fire as they approached the truck and a passenger, identified as 16-year-old Gonzolo Antonio Diaz, Jr., later died at an area hospital.

Following the shooting, both Landerth and “K-So” were arrested and charged with Capital Murder. However, facing the same charge, Shorter was said to be on the run and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators then spent nearly three months following leads in search of Shorter.

They caught a break on September 20 and Shorter was located and taken into custody after investigators received a tip that he was hiding in a home in the 500 block of Patterson. According to a police report, OPD received several tips that Florez was helping Shorter hide and was giving him food and water. Upon her arrest, Florez reportedly admitted to knowing that Shorter was wanted and said she’d been helping for a “few days”.

Florez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon on a $15,000 bond. Shorter, who has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as Capital Murder, also remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.