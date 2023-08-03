ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly broke into her great-grandmother’s home and threatened to kill family members. Dejah Price Moore, 24, has been charged with Public Intoxication and Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on August 1, officers responded to a home on Idlewood Lane after a woman called 911 and said her family member, identified as Moore, was breaking items inside the home. At the scene, officers confronted Moore as she walked out if the house and said she was sweating “profusely”, was making “unusual” statements and could not hold a conversation. Investigators said they believed Moore was intoxicated on something other than alcohol.

Family members said Moore kicked in the front door of her great-grandmother’s home and began talking about her children and saying they were dead. She also reportedly said other people were going to die and that bullets were “going to fly”. Investigators said her children were not injured, nor were they in her custody because of another pending case.

Moore was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $50,872.