ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Overton Avenue to investigate an alleged assault. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her sister, identified as Martinez, hit her in the face with a pair of tweezers, leaving a laceration above her eye. In an interview with police, Martinez reportedly admitted hitting her sister amid an argument over clothing. However, she said she was trying to defend herself when she struck the victim.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $5,000.