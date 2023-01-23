MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her neighbor amid accusations of cheating. Nayeli Quintanilla, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony.

According to court records, on January 18, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to an RV on South County Road 1140 after a woman called 911 and said she’d been assaulted. As the scene, investigators met with a woman who said her boyfriend of six months had come to visit that morning and was followed by another woman, identified as Quintanilla. The victim said Quintanilla had also been in a relationship with the same man for more than eight years and arrived at her home that morning screaming that she would cause “a scandal” if the pair didn’t open the door.

The victim said when her boyfriend stepped out to speak with the suspect, the woman forced her way inside the RV and pulled her hair and punched her in the face. Quintanilla allegedly then grabbed a kitchen knife and said, “Did they not warn you how I am?”. The victim stated that her boyfriend then intervened and that he and Quintanilla left the property, but not before Quintanilla warned her that she “will be back”.

Investigators then visited Quintanilla’s home across the street from the RV. In an interview with the deputies, Quintanilla said she suspected her boyfriend of cheating and followed him that morning after she saw him enter the RV. She allegedly admitted to hitting her neighbor but denied threatening her with a knife. She was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on a $25,000 bond.