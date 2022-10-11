ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her father during a disturbance at church; she’s also accused of later assaulting an officer with the Odessa Police Department who was there to investigate. Divina Bujanda, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers were called to a church on a medica call. Upon arrival, officers met with the person who called 911 and were told that Bujanda had become aggressive and assaulted her father and was currently being held down on the floor by other church members to prevent her from assaulting anyone else. Officers then went to place Bujanda in handcuffs so they could speak with the victim and witnesses; that’s when Bujanda allegedly kicked an officer in the groin.

Once Bujanda was safely in a police cruiser, officers spoke with her father who said he had taken Bujanda to church so that other church members could pray over her and during a prayer, Bujanda jumped up and began attacking. Officers said the victim had “deep” and “bleeding” scratches on his arms from the attack.

Bujanda was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a combined $17,500 bond.