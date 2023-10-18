ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her brother with a knife. Brianna Gilder, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department, on October 12, officers were called to an apartment home in the 6400 block of Eastridge Road to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said her sister-in-law, later identified as Gilder, had stabbed her husband’s hand with a knife. At the scene, investigators met with the victim, who reportedly had a minor cut on his finger.

The victim told investigators that he had been living with Gilder and that a verbal argument began between when he and Gilder began to argue about who would keep the washing machine once he moved out. The man said that Gilder grabbed a “watermelon knife” and rushed toward him with the knife raised above her head. The victim told investigators that he grabbed Gilder by the wrist and tried to wrestle the knife from her hands and was injured in the process. Gilder reportedly tried to approach the victim once more but was tackled to the ground as a witness called 911.

Gilder left the scene before officers arrived but later called 911 herself and told investigators that she’d grabbed the knife in self-defense. She was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $40,000 bond.