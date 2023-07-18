ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Friday after deputies said she allegedly backed her SUV into a man, twice. Kimberly Nicole Morgan, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an ECSO report, around 7:30 a.m. on July 14, deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Dollar General on FM 1936. When investigators arrived, employees told them that a couple had been arguing outside and that things had escalated into a physical assault. The employee then offered security video as evidence.

In that video, deputies said they saw a man removing personal belongings from a Toyota Sequoia. Then, investigators said Morgan was caught on camera putting the vehicle into reverse, forcing the man to jump out of the way. When Morgan stopped the vehicle, deputies said the man returned to get the rest of his belongings; that’s when Morgan allegedly reversed again and backed into the man as he tried to get away.

Morgan was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday morning. Her bond has been set at $25,000.