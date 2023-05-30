ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman wanted in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries was arrested by the Odessa Police Department last week. Sandra Dee Allen, 55, has been charged with two counts of Criminal Trespassing, two counts of Burglary, and 21 counts of Theft of Property.

According to an OPD report, Allen was caught on camera in January allegedly stealing more than $7,000 worth of merchandise from Best Buy. She was also spotted at Lowes Home Improvement where she allegedly stole about $1,000 worth of tools.

Investigators identified Allen from security video and said she was known to investigators because of previous interactions with police. She’s been convicted of theft at least three times in the past, twice in Odessa in 2009 and 2016, and once in Midland in 2014.

Allen was arrested on 16 different warrants on May 24 and has remained in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center since her arrest. Her bond has been set at a combined $331,500.