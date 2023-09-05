ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Law enforcement agencies across Ector County, including the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department, Medical Center Hospital Police Department, and Ector County ISD Police Department, held a joint operation over Labor Day weekend aimed at keeping our roads safe; that operation yielded 31 DWI arrests, including five felony charges.

Among those arrested was 29-year-old Briana Leanne Espinoza, of Odessa; she’s been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger and Accident Involving Damage.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 4, officers were called to the area of 42nd Street and West County Road to investigate a hit and run crash involving a white Mercedes GLE, a grey Dodge Charger, and a brown Chevrolet C1500. Witnesses said a woman, later identified as Espinoza, was driving the Chevrolet when she hit the Dodge from behind, causing it to lurch forward and strike the Mercedes.

Investigators learned that the Chevrolet was registered to a man living on W 26th Street; the owner later told investigators that Espinoza borrowed his truck and returned home following the crash. Security video obtained from the homeowner reportedly showed Espinoza arriving home where she stumbled and fell to the ground as she exited the vehicle.

According to reports, Espinoza admitted to drinking at least three alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel. She reportedly told investigators that she left the scene of the crash because the damage was “minor”, and she needed to get home. A breathalyzer test indicated Espinoza had a blood alcohol level of .173 and .172 at the time of the crash.

Espinoza was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined bond of $4,500. A mugshot was not immediately available.