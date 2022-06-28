ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman awaiting trial in a deadly hit and run crash was arrested Monday on a warrant after she failed to appear in court last week. Christy Contreras, 25, was due in court June 21 for a pre-trial hearing.

Contreras was charged in March after police said she hit and killed 28-year-old Michael Joe King as he was crossing the street near the intersection of Grandview and 42nd Street. Contreras failed to stop following the crash and King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved as a red car and an affidavit later detailed how security video showing a partial license plate number and car parts left at the scene helped investigators identify the driver. Contreras later admitted to being behind the wheel.

Friends and co-workers shared this photo of King after learning of his death. They described him as kind and funny and said he left behind a young son.

Contreras remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon. Judge James Rush, who issued the warrant for failing to appear, raised Contreras’ bond to $50,000.