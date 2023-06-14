ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman with a lengthy criminal history involving theft was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly stole Yeti cups from HTeaO. Amelia Peppentenzza, 49, has been charged with Theft of Property with Two or More Convictions.

According to an Odessa Police Department, on June 8, officers responded to the popular tea spot on Eastridge Road after employees called to report a theft. At the scene, officers watched video that showed a woman, later identified as Peppentenzza, enter the store and grab five Yeti Ramblers, worth nearly $200, off the shelf. Investigators said the suspect left the store without paying and drove away in a red Kia Soul.

Vehicle information came back to Peppentenzza and officers reportedly confirmed her identity by comparing previous mugshots with camera footage from the store. Officers learned that Peppentenzza has been convicted 10 times for theft, with four of those being felony convictions.

Peppentenzza was arrested on a warrant on June 9 and was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $10,000 bond.