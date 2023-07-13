ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested Tuesday after investigators said witness accounts and security video helped them identify suspects in a weekend murder. 51-year-old Lori Grantham and 25-year-old Nicholas Sebolt have been charged with Murder. Sebolt is also facing one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

According to court documents and previous reports, 35-year-old Europe Brynteson was found dead July 8 from a single gunshot wound to the head after deputies responded to an ambulance call in the 2600 block of W 56th Street. Witnesses at the scene said an older woman with spiky purple hair and a man named “Nick” arrived at the RV park and argued with Von Brynteson. Then, witnesses said they heard a single gunshot, and saw the pair speed away from the scene.

Security video then led investigators to Grantham and Sebolt. ECSO said Grantham agreed to an interview in which she identified Sebolt as the shooter.

Both were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Thursday morning. Grantham’s bond has been set at $500,000; Sebolt is facing a combined $525,000 bond.