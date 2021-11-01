Witness speaks about deadly shooting outside of a local bar in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Sunday morning at around 1:30 am, 24-year-old Christian Escarcega and 19-year-old Martin Monge Hernandez was involved in the shooting of 52-year-old Jesse Sanchez.

Lauren Balderas, a witness who was at Steins Bar when the shooting took place says that she knew something was wrong the moment she saw an ambulance and police outside.

“The bar just very abruptly said sign your tabs, it’s time to go,” says Balderas.

According to Steins Bar management, the incident did not happen at any of the bars in the area but rather in the parking lot.

Steins gave a brief statement reading ” This had nothing to do with any of the bars out here. this was so random and unfortunate”.

Balderas, one of the witnesses on the scene says that Steins made sure to keep everyone inside the building until the scene was clear.

In a press release by Odessa Police, the victim was shot in the chest and died at Medical Center Hospital. Both suspects involved have been arrested for first-degree felony murder and evading arrest.