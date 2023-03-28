ODESSA. Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Witnesses are calling an Odessa man, identified as Miguel Iniquez, a hero after he helped stop an attack at a local restaurant Sunday evening.

“The hero tackled the man and had him in headlock until cops arrived to arrest him. I thought this should be mentioned…because of this hero, lives were saved, and nobody was hurt,” a witness to the attack said.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 8:00 p.m. on March 25, officers were called to Rosa’s Cafe on 8th Street to investigate a disturbance after patrons called 911 and said a man, later identified as 28-year-old Basilio Madrid, walked into the restaurant and began throwing chairs. Madrid reportedly then went into the kitchen and began trying to physically fight employees, saying he was going to “kill them”.

That’s when Iniquez intervened. Investigators said they arrived at the restaurant and found Madrid detained by the local hero.

Once in custody, investigators said Madrid admitted to taking crack cocaine prior to entering the restaurant. He’s been charged with Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a $1,500 bond.