PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- PDC Energy joined forces with Wish for Wheels to make a positive impact on the community by providing brand-new bikes to all 2nd graders in Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD, totaling over two hundred bikes.

“We are thrilled to partner with PDC Energy to provide these bikes to our 2nd graders,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “This generous donation will not only encourage physical activity but also promote a love for the outdoors and help our students build confidence and independence. We are grateful to Wish for Wheels and PDC Energy for their commitment to our community.”

The bicycles were given out to the second graders during a special event at Austin Elementary on May 11th.

“PDC Energy is proud to expand its long-time partnership with Wish for Wheels beyond Colorado and into Texas,” said Katie Tate, Social Impact and Community Investment Manager, PDC Energy. “Austin Elementary is a critical beacon within the Pecos community and we look forward to driving the school’s mission of inspiration and empowerment through our upcoming build of 200 bikes in partnership with the community.”

To date, Wish for Wheels has donated over 25,000 bikes to students in need across the country. The organization partners with local businesses and community organizations to provide bikes and helmets to kids in low-income communities. Bikes for the event were even purchased from the local Pecos Walmart.

“Wish for Wheels is looking forward to continuing our partnership with PDC Energy in Pecos, TX,” said Wish for Wheels. “We are grateful to be welcomed into the Pecos Community, the Pecos- Barstow-Toyah School District, and Austin Elementary. We are excited for 200 2nd graders to receive a new bike and helmet right before summer break so they can explore their community all summer long.”