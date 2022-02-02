PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- Winter weather breezed into the Basin late Wednesday afternoon, which means there may be some snow or ice on the roadways come Thursday morning. The Texas Department of Public Transportation has been hard at work “brining” major roadways, but here are a few tips to make sure you stay safe on the road.

Use caution on major roadways such as Interstate 20, Highway 80, or Highway 191, especially when driving on bridges and overpasses. And keep in mind that smaller, less traveled roads may not have been treated and may be icy as well. Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow yourself enough time to stop in an emergency.

Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal if you start to skid, try not to “slam” on your brakes.

Additionally, in the event of a power outage, some intersections may not have working traffic signals, these intersections should be treated as a 4-way stop sign.

Before leaving home, make sure your tires are well maintained and adequately inflated. When defrosting your windshield, do not use hot water to clear the ice, this may cause your windshield to crack.