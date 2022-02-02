PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – The National Weather Service sent out a winter storm warning at around 3:42 am this morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 am this morning to 12 pm Thursday afternoon for Howard, Borden, Scurry, and Mitchell county.

The NWS advises drivers to beware of slippery road conditions, this could impact your morning or evening commute.

Wind chills will get as low as 5 below, which could result in hypothermia if the necessary precautions aren’t taken. Residents of the counties listed above can expect to see a total of 3 to 5 inches of snow and around 2 tenths of an inch in ice.

If you or someone you know has to travel on the roads, be sure to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.