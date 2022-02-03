ODESSA, Texas — A lot of companies and schools closed today because of the snow, but this kind of weather puts other companies like roadside assistance and plumbing services in high demand. Now, some people may have to wait a little longer to get certain services.

Tommy Ervin with Ervin Plumbing and Services, says they have already received a lot of calls in the West Texas area and that the cold brings more business to his company.

“We started getting calls Monday, about the colds coming in, do y’all have insulation, heat tapes, you know what do I do to keep my pipes from freezing, but our business is really good right now, we’ve got all our technicians out thawing out pipe, replacing busted pipe.” adds Ervin.

During this cold weather, plumbers tend to be in high demand, helping people stay warm while the cold weather sticks. And Ervin says frozen pipes aren’t the only thing plumbers are getting tons of calls for, but that a major problem they’re hearing about is broken heaters. He says they’re doing all they can and are doing their best to get to every call to help West Texas stay warm.

“We just put it on our list, and do the best we can. Our guys will be out working late tonight, to try to keep people’s heat turned on,” says Ervin.

While a lot of people are choosing to stay home and not attempt to drive on the icy roads, roadside assistance companies like AAA are having to bring in more employees to make sure they have the people to help.

Daniel Armbruster, the spokesperson for AAA Texas, says, “Anytime that there is a winter storm or an event that could impact the number of service calls, we of course will have more staff on standby and ready to go should they be needed.”

Armbruster also mentions that many people are staying home, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still a lot of cars on the road.

He says, “There are still people getting out on the road ways there are still crashes and accidents happening, this is not the time to let down your guard, this is the time to stay home, ride it out, and continue to monitor the conditions.”

With last years storm still on everyone’s mind, some are taking the weather a little more seriously, and Armbruster says that is affecting AAA call volume.

“For instance, February 2021 we saw an increase in call volume, the good news so far today, is that call volumes are lower than what we expected and lower than normal and that’s good because that means people are staying home,” adds Armbruster.

Though it may seem having fewer people on the roads could lead to fewer accidents, if you do get into some trouble and need the assistance AAA or other roadside assistance companies can provide, it may take longer than expected for help.

“If you do decide to get out on the roadway and you get into a situation where you need help or there’s an emergency, you could see a delayed response just because of the road conditions,” mentions Armbruster

AAA also says if you do see a car getting towed on the side of the road, to obey the laws of the road. That means, get over and slow down.

Armbruster says Texas leads the nation in the number of people that are killed outside of a stopped vehicle, so keep your eyes open and be aware of any emergency or stopped vehicles on the side of the road.