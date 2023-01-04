For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. KMID / KPEJ Weekday Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to remain close to if not slightly above normal for this time of year as Basin skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s for many with winds picking up from the west. Those winds will stay persistent through at least the next couple of days with near-normal temperatures but still with mostly rainfree conditions despite some passing clouds at times.