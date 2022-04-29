KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – By this time next week, people living in Winkler County will have access to driver’s license services. This new service allows residents in Winkler County to renew, apply, and receive a license without having to travel outside of town.

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the driver’s license service will officially begin on May 5th. Once the services begin, drivers can go to the Winkler County Community Center in the 800 block of South East Ave in Kermit. The Winkler County Community Center will offer driver’s license services on Thursdays from 8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 5 pm.

For more information about the new service, contact the Winkler County Community Center.