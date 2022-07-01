WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about false claims of a homicide. Deputies say that the reports were made by a Facebook user and should be disregarded.

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook and shared an image of the false claims made by Facebook user Colletah Chakadya about a shooting and robbery suspect.

The post reads as followed:

“2 suspects on a killing spree in WINKLER COUNTY you are being warned to be alert and vigilant. These 2 men go around robbing people. They are wanted for murd*r of a man aged 45. The man was shot in cold blood whilst walking his Dog. If you see them please report to the police and be careful. Warn others.”

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office says that the community is not in any immediate danger and to disregard the false claim.