WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to WCSO, on January 6, an unknown man, pictured above, entered Builder Supply and made off with $147.12 in stolen goods.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Hobson at 432-586-3461.