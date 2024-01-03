WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of fraud.

According to a social media post, the woman pictured below has been accused of cashing a fraudulent check in the amount of $843.39 at a local business. Security cameras show she was driving a small gold colored pickup truck with a handicap placard in the window at the time.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 432-586-3461.