WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Winkler County Sheriff Darin Mitchell has formally withdrawn his endorsement of State Representative Brooks Landgraf citing a Texas Scorecard report describing a series of leaked messages seemingly between Landgraf and an unknown woman.

Mitchell’s letter to Landgraf said, in part: “I was informed of a news article… alleging you of having sexual impropriety and having extramarital affairs. I understand that these are only allegations and are not proven, however I cannot, and will not endorse anyone that has allegations as these.”

In a phone interview, Mitchell said, “It’s only allegations and I hope the truth comes out, but at this time, I can’t put myself or my agency behind him. It’s a big mess. I hope they’re false, and if they are false, I hope whoever started this is prosecuted.”

Mitchell said that when he has asked for help, Landgraf has been there, and he believes Landgraf does “a good job”. In his letter to Landgraf, Mitchell went on to say, “I wish nothing but the best for you and your family.”

Even though Mitchell has withdrawn his support for the incumbent Landgraf, he has not endorsed anyone else.

“I won’t be throwing myself behind Casey Gray either,” he said.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Andrews and Ward County Sheriff’s Offices pledged their support of Landgraf on February 9.

In a release, Ward County Sheriff Frarin Valle said, “He gets things done and truly cares about law enforcement and doing what he can to keep people safe. He’s Permian Basin homegrown, and it shows. I know he has our back.”

Andrews County Sheriff Rusty Stewart said, “We have been well-represented by Representative Landgraf.”

And Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said, “He walks the walk and talks the talk. He doesn’t just say he supports law enforcement, he takes action. He is the best man to represent our community in the Texas House.”

We have reached out to Landgraf’s office which has, so far, declined to comment.