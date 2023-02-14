ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- High winds blew through the Basin Tuesday, kicking up dust and litter, and leaving behind some damage as well. The Uncle’s Convenience Store off US 385 and Interstate 20 sustained damage to part of its building. Check out these photos sent to us by viewer Jon Bermea:

Meteorologist Chase Menendez said the Basin saw sustained wind speeds of about 30 miles per hour with some gusts even stronger than that. The high winds won’t last though, but will be breezy through tomorrow.

Drivers are asked to use caution until things calm down, especially those in high profile vehicles. There have been reports of downed power poles, damaged fences, and toppled RVs throughout the area.

Blowing dirt may continue to impact visability through the night.