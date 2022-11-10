ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD police today arrested a 14-year-old boy from Wilson & Young Middle School after seeing a social media picture of him holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school, the district said in a news release. The boy admitted to sending the message but said it was a joke for his friends.

This student is charged with Threat of Exhibition of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor. District leaders continue to remind students, parents and the community these threats will always be taken seriously and will result in an arrest.