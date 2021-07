ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Voting is now open for Odessa Art’s Lip Sync battle and the winner gets a $500 shopping spree at the Music City Mall.

Last year, the pandemic forced Odessa Arts to get creative with their fundraising and the idea for this virtual event was born.

The polls are now open for voting. Each vote costs $1 and the proceeds go to support Odessa Arts and the culture they bring to the community.

After you vote, join us for the LIVE FINALE at Music City Mall on August 7th.