ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Right now autopsies are done at different morgues around the state, and that’s causing issues for some people waiting for answers about how their loved ones died.

“We’re basically a big metropolis area. Why don’t we have those resources right here in our own area?” said Danielle Garms.

Garms lost her so 19-year-old son Kaenan nearly two years ago after he was hit by a drunk driver.

During the most difficult time in her life, she was told her son’s body was going to be shipped nearly five hours away to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

After the accident, she said all she wanted was to be able to say her final goodbyes, but it wasn’t clear where her son’s body was or when it would be sent back.

“Like where is he even? Does anyone even know where he’s at? We couldn’t even get those answers,” said Garms.

Her son’s body ended up not needing to be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy but she says she still had to wait four months to get his death certificate.

Garms believes if there was a local morgue it would have taken less time to get results and an in-person visit could have helped move the process along.

“Just to be able to have that face to face interaction with someone and let them see where we’re at in our grieving process. Maybe it would have a little bit more of an impact on them speeding up their process and saying ‘oh we’re gonna get this thing taken care of and this is a really hurtful situation and we want to help them out,'” Garms said.

So why doesn’t the area have a morgue?

Ector County says it’s about money.

“We really looked at bringing one in, and we had some people interested in bringing one in and putting a facility here. So we looked at that really hard and just couldn’t make the numbers work out to where it was really feasible, and it wouldn’t cost the taxpayers a lot of money,” says Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner.

Gardner says right now Ector County budgets around $1.2 million for its Medical Examiner’s Office per year. That includes money for autopsies, which he says will most likely cost the county $200,000 total this year.

He says that’s much cheaper than building a whole facility and paying a Pathologist.

“A facility would cost you millions of dollars to build and upkeep and maintain and then you would have to have a full staff to staff the Pathology lab,” said Gardner.

To put this cost into perspective, Lubbock County Commissioners recently voted to expand the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office. The grant to build a new facility and bring in a Pathologist is costing the county $10 million.

According to the College of American Pathologists, the average annual salary for a pathologist alone is $308,000 per year.

Right now bodies in Ector County are mainly shipped to a private practice in Lubbock County called South Plains Forensics for autopsies, but if that location runs out of space, bodies will be sent to Tarrant County and other areas around Texas.

“As long as that works out and all we’ll continue to do that, and if it don’t, we’ll move and find somebody else,” said Gardner.

ABC Big 2 News did also reach out to Midland County to see why there was no morgue in the Tall City.

A county spokesperson says they currently ship bodies to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for autopsies, and as of right now there has been no discussion about bringing a morgue to that area.