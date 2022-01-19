MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Beginning Monday, January 24, through Wednesday, January 26, a USDA Wildlife Services employee will use a device referred to as a “bird banger” to deter grackles in the area of Midland Drive and Loop 250.

Bird bangers are fired from a hand-held launcher that looks similar to a hand gun and travel approximately 100 feet in the air before producing a loud thunderclap noise. Those in the area may hear loud noises beginning at dusk while as the device is deployed.

According to a release, the device will cause no harm to the birds and is simply meant to deter them.