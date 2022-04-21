BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A major fire burning half an acre in size took place yesterday around 11 am near the edge of the Southwest Rim of the Chisos Mountains. In a recent news release, Big Bend National Park says that it received reports of the smoke that morning and sent a small crew of rangers to the area. A park pilot was able to give rangers directions to the location from above and discover the extent of the fire.

The first reports of the fire were that it was one-half an acre in size and headed back towards the southwest through sparse pinyon-juniper and grass. Crews reported that as the afternoon continued the fire grew in size to 1.5 acres of land. A similar fire happened near South Rim 4 campsite a year ago, and this time the fire that occurred was just west of the South Rim trail.

A crew of firefighters including 10 Diablos from Boquillas, Mexico worked overnight to contain the flames.

Backpacking campsites at SR2, 3, and 4 and the section of trail from Laguna Meadows to the South Rim are closed for the entire day to allow park teams to focus on the wildfire.

The Fire Management Officer D.W Ivans says that the geographic features of the cliffs to the west and south burned last year isolated the burn from spreading further.

“This should isolate the burn to the west side of the trail to the rim, there is not a significant amount of heavy fuel in this area, because of last year’s fire,” says Ivans.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but park managers are optimistic as fire activity calms down.