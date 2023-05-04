BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two community meetings are planned to discuss and seek comments on a proposal to designate wilderness in undeveloped areas of Big Bend National Park.

Keep Big Bend Wild, a coalition of Big Bend National Park supporters, will be holding the community meetings on May 17th, at the Far Flung Outdoor Center starting at 7pm, and on May 18th, at the Alpine Public Library starting at 7pm.

This designation would not have any effect on existing paved and unpaved roads, other visitor use, administrative developments, visitor centers, stores, lodging, food services, camping, or staff housing.

The designation, under the federal Wilderness Act of 1964, would ensure the currently undeveloped areas of the park, and the opportunities and experiences they offer to park visitors, remain intact.

Wilderness designation would apply only to federal land within Big Bend National Park. This would not hinder border security activities and would not alter or diminish private property rights in any way. Most national parks around the nation contain designated wilderness areas, including Texas’ Guadalupe Mountains National Park. Keep Big Bend Wild believes Big Bend’s

undeveloped areas also deserve America’s highest level of recognition and appreciation and would like to hear what you think.

A proposed wilderness map, legislation, and management plan will be available for review and comment. For more information or to review the materials online, please visit the Keep Big Bend Wild website.