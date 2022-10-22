WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For many coaches, the time away from family can be a strain on their lives. But for many at Wink High School, that is solved by working with family.

Greg Voyles is the Wink Wildcats football defensive coordinator and said that coaching his three kids throughout the Wink community and in different sports has been a blessing and the only strain is timing, he said, “It’s a hard schedule to keep but wouldn’t have any other way.”

That was a statement repeated several times by those who coach and play for the Wink Wildcats–if they could go back, they wouldn’t change a thing. Especially now, with most, if not all of the coaching staff coaching some of their own.

And senior receiver, Jordan Tally is very accustomed to that idea after many years under his dad’s wing, which has continued through high school.

“You know, he’s been coaching me through every sport. So, I don’t really know anything other than my dad, it’s got it’s advantages, definitely it’s disadvantages,” Jordan laughed.

For others like senior quarterback Kanon Gibson, high school was the real start for him and his dad to be on the same team, and for Kanon, he isn’t the only one receiving support from his dad.

“He loves everybody on this field the exact same. You know, as a son, it kind of gets hard cause like I’ve never really questioned that he loves everybody on this team, I know he loves me, obviously, but he treats everyone on this team like they’re his own son. If they ever need anything, he’s always there for them,” said Kanon.

Now, while head coach Brian Gibson has his actual son on the team, this program has been growing together over the years, that everyone is a part of the Gibson family.

Gibson added, “I’ve coached a lot of young men over the years that I feel like could have been my son. But then when you actually get to coach your own, it is really special and you get to have a lot of memories both on and off the field.”

For Kanon, it’s important for everyone to understand there is no picking sides when it comes to his dad, even though he is his son.

Everything that I’ve kind of had is kind of been earned and that team’s helped me get there,” emphasized Kanon. “You know, obviously contrary to what other people say, they’re there for me and we’re there for them. So having him as a dad really doesn’t mean a whole lot when it comes to stuff like that, but that’s really the main thing with that.”

And Tally’s dad, Joshua has followed him through his sports career his entire life, even now as an assistant coach for the Wildcats, and said there has always been a judgement about coach’s kids, that everyone has experienced.

“You always constantly hear this because you’re a coach’s kid, well, nobody ever sees what these kids go through when we don’t ever leave the sport like we take it home with us,” emphasized Joshua. “So, they don’t ever get to leave the sport either. If they have a bad game, they know about it for a long time. But they do spend tons of hours outside of what everybody else sees. They’re always up here in treatment, they’re always up here filming sessions with us, they’re being dragged around other football games when it’s 30 degrees outside because we’re scouting somebody, they have a little bit different life than a normal kid. So, I think that’s where the ‘you only get this because you’re a coach’s kid’ is both yes and no.”

No matter the rumors or the judgement that these players and coaches face when playing with family, the chance to support family wherever possible overcomes everything.

Robert Mills, another assistant coach for the Wildcats, has his kids in the younger sports as of right now and still has the chance to coach them and the older Wildcats and said getting to see his kids growth means the world to him.

“You know, every parent wants to support their kids and everything that they do. And for me, it’s extra special with the job that I do, to be able to support my kids, not just after a game, but it’s during the game, it’s during practice, it’s in the locker room, it’s when we’re on the bus. So, I get to be around them all the time,” added Mills.

After being with his dad for as long as he has, Jordan isn’t ready to be without him by his side.

“It’s kind of scary, you know,” joked Jordan. “Because in the coaching world you always got those good coaches and you got the bad coaches so, just kind of nervous out of high school. I got college ball coming up, maybe, hopefully, and we’re going to see what goes on there. But I don’t know, life’s gonna be weird.”

Seeing the difference working with family has made on the program and the community, makes Coach Gibson proud to be a Wildcat and he could not be more proud of the program and family that has been built around him.

“The impact that they have on not only our schools, but our community and our kids, it’s immeasurable. And so it’s really special. And when I get to sit back and watch them do their thing right, I just a lot of times I just get out of the way, right? I let them do the coaching and I get out of the way and it’s very special to see them coach all the young kids all the way through,” said Gibson with the biggest smile. “And you know, a lot of times we just get caught up in the wins and the losses and things. But to walk down the halls and see the how the kids respond to them and look up to them and things that’s pretty awesome. And that’s the the great thing about being in a small school.”

If you couldn’t tell yet, none of them would have it any other way. Football is family but for the Wildcats, family is football.