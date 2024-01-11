MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the cold weather approaches, Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding residents that despite the winter weather, your plants and trees still need plenty of water, especially with high temperatures and wind but little to no rain.

According to the Texas Drought Monitor, Midland is currently under moderate drought conditions. KMB says trees, shrubs, perennials, and lawns under these conditions can be damaged if they do not receive supplemental weather.

The organization is offering these tips for watering plants and trees during the winter season:

Water trees, shrubs, lawns, and perennials during prolonged dry winter periods to prevent root damage, affecting the health of the entire plant

Established large trees have a root spread greater than or equal to the height of the tree. Apply water to the most critical part of the root zone with the dripline.

Water trees less than two years old once a week during the winter.

Ensure a good layer of mulch protects roots of trees, shrubs, and plants from the cold. Winter watering combined with mulching can prevent damage.

Keep Midland Beautiful says long, dry periods of winter can injure parts of the plant root system. While affected plants may appear perfectly normal and resume growth in the spring, using stored food energy, plants may be weakened and all or parts may die in late spring or summer when temperatures rise. Weakened plants may also be subject to insect and disease problems as plants are sensitive to drought injury.

Woody plants with shallow roots require supplemental watering during extended dry fall and winter periods. These plants also benefit from mulch to conserve moisture.

Herb type perennials and ground covers in exposed sites are more subject to winter freezing and thawing. This opens cracks in soil that expose roots to cold and drying. KMB says 3 to 4 inches of mulch is the best way to prevent this damage with about half of the watering you do during the summer.

Newly established lawns, whether seeded or sodded, are especially susceptible to winter damage. If it’s a particularly dry winter, KMB says to water your lawn monthly.

Newly planted trees are most susceptible to winter drought injury. Trees generally take one year to establish for each inch of trunk diameter. For example, a two-inch diameter, or caliper, tree takes a minimum of two years to establish under normal conditions.

Trees obtain water best when it can soak into the soil slowly to a depth of 12 inches. Apply water to many locations under the dripline and beyond if possible.

Newly planted shrubs require more water than established shrubs that have been planted for at least one year. Water within the dripline of the shrub and around the base.

You can learn more about Keep Midland Beautiful on the organization’s website here.