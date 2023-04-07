MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fix West Texas will be hosting the run event at Midland College on April 15th at 8am.

With the goal of decreasing the number of euthanized animals in shelters, this event will help Fix West Texas offer low cost spay/neuter and vaccine service to prevent the cycle of unwanted pregnancies among animals.

The race will begin at 8am, but there will be activities and fun things to do until noon.

Snacks, water, and different vendor stations will be available. Families and dogs are encouraged to attend.

The entry fee is $40. This includes a free t-shirt and a finisher medal.

All Service Members, First Responders, and ER staff get in free.

You can learn more about Fix West Texas, their programs and events, and register for the ‘Who Let The Dogs Out 5k’ event on their website.