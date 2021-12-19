(NEXSTAR) – If you are on-the-go this Christmas, or simply skipping the traditional at-home feast for something a little quicker, you likely know your options are limited. While many restaurants are closing their doors on December 25, there are some still accepting customers on the holiday.

To save you the trouble of searching for those eateries, here is a list of the major fast-food chains and restaurants staying open — and a few that are closing — for Christmas 2021.

Keep in mind, hours are likely to vary by location.

Open

Applebee’s

Benihana

Boston Market

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

McDonald’s

Waffle House

While the above restaurant chains plan to be staffed for Christmas, there are a few others that will be taking the holiday off. For instance, Chick-Fil-A recently announced it will be closed for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year, giving their employees a full weekend off.

Closed

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Noodles & Company

Olive Garden

White Castle

Before heading out, be sure to check with your nearest restaurant for their hours.