ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man suspected of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on May 18 and again on May 28, the man pictured below stole groceries from HEB at 2501 W University. From security camera images, the man appeared to leave the store with a basket full of stolen meat. OPD said the man left the store in a white Dodge Durango.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case numbers 22-0009751 and 22-0009752. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.