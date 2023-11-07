MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for voters in Midland and Odessa to cast their ballots on 14 constitutional amendments as well as school bond proposals issued by Midland ISD and Ector County ISD totaling nearly two billion dollars combined. Here’s a look at each district’s last successful bond vote:

In 2012, Midland voters approved a bond totaling $163,110,000 by a vote of 23,878 for and 14,747 against. The money from that bond was used to build three new elementary schools, make improvements on 24 campuses, enhance campus security, and purchase new technology, according to previous reports.

In 2022, MISD voters narrowly rejected a $569,000,000 proposal; the bond failed by just 26 votes.

MISD had 23,319 students enrolled in 2012 and saw 27,821 students enrolled last school year. At the beginning of the current school year, the district said it expected to see enrollment grow to more than 28,000 students. With 10 active subdivisions under development, MISD said the projected growth is expected to reach more than 32,146 students between now and 2033

In Odessa, Ector County voters also last said yes to a school bond proposal in 2012. That $129,750,000 bond passed by a 63%-37% margin and paved the way for ECISD to build three new elementary schools as well as make renovations at Odessa High School and Permian High School. Those improvements at both high schools added additional space to accommodate about 1,000 more students when ECISD transitioned to a middle school concept and moved all 9th graders to the high school campuses.

In 2012, ECISD reported enrollment numbers of 29,575; last school year, the district saw a total student enrollment of 31,810.

Here’s a look at each district’s proposal this election day:

MISD Bond Proposal

ECISD Bond Proposal