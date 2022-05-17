MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) In the coming years, a new interstate could be coming to Midland-Odessa. The expansion of I-27 is one step closer after President Joe Biden signed an appropriation bill for it.

So what exactly would this mean for you at home? We got some answers.

Where could I-27 be?

Although nothing is finalized, the plan is for I-27 to be extended all the way up and down West Texas. It already connects Amarillo to Lubbock, but it could be extended from Lubbock through Midland, and connect down to Laredo.

What’s the benefit of I-27 if it gets extended?

James Beauchamp, President of the Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance (Motran) says I-27 would be a huge marketing tool that could help bring more companies to West Texas.

“When you’re talking to companies, you’re saying you have the convergence of three different interstates in this area,” says Beauchamp. “We know 80% of the economic impact that comes with extending I-27 come from extending it to Midland-Odessa.”

How much could the extension cost?

While nothing is official yet, Beauchamp says the cost of an interstate can be upwards of $10.5 million per mile. TXDOT said in a statement to me that until the funding is distributed to TXDOT and then to the districts in which I-27 runs, we won’t know for sure what the projects will exactly look like.

When could the project start and when would it be finished?

It’s still too early to tell when the project could start, but Motran says it could take potentially 40-50 years for the full project to be completed. TXDOT has not yet given an estimate on that since it’s so early on in the process.

For more on I-27, check out the video above.