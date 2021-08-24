MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Have you seen the pickle yard signs popping up over the last week and wondered what’s the big dill?

The signs are part of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ new campaign to attract more volunteers.

Currently, there are more than 40 children in the Permian Basin waiting to be paired with a Big. And the group expects more children to request to be enrolled in the program. To meet this need, the organization is setting a goal of 100 new mentors who will become a big DILL in their Little’s life.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Those interested in volunteering can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters here, or call 432-687-0195.