PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- People across Midland and Odessa were left wondering Monday night after spotting a string of lights in the sky. It’s not the first time those lights have been seen in the Basin, and it won’t be the last.

The string of lights is known as Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX- those little lights are responsible for providing internet access to 40 countries across the globe. SpaceX also hopes to provide global mobile phone service after 2023.

SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019. As of September 2022, Starlink consists of more than 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, which communicate with designated ground transceivers. SpaceX said it aims to launch as many as 40,000 satellites in the near future.

Astronomers have raised concerns about the constellations’ effect on ground-based astronomy and how the satellites will add to an already congested orbital environment. SpaceX has attempted to mitigate astronomy concerns by implementing several upgrades to Starlink satellites aimed at reducing their brightness during operation.

To learn more about internet options through Starlink, visit this website.