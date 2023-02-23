For many people, the Western United Life building, on Texas Avenue near Midland’s Centennial Park, is an eye sore.

“If I’m driving by, I don’t love it,” Midland resident Ariel Herrera told me jokingly.

First built back in the 1940s, the abandoned building, with many of it’s windows now punched out, was originally just five stories. It grew and grew, and has had various names, and was mainly used as a business building.

But the now 13-story building has been empty…. since the 1990s.

“Midland Development Corporation owns the building,” says MDC executive director Sara Harris. “It was purchased from the its previous owner. The previous owner had development plans that fell through in the early 2010’s.”

Harris says there have been multiple attempts to redevelop the building, but it just wasn’t cost effective to for any company to do so. That’s why it’s been empty.

“When we’re talking about things like HVAC, possibly LEED certification, window adjustments, it becomes very costly to adjust a building that was designed and built in the 1940’s for office to anything that people want to use today,” says Harris.

So now the building is coming down, and soon. MDC says some time in March of this year this building will be demolished.

Other smaller buildings on the same block, like the former West Texas gas buildings, have already been demolished.

Once that happens, the block is a blank slate awaiting someone to redevelop it.

“Any developer interested in putting something new on that property can bring their ideas forward,” says Harris. “The due date for those proposals is March 31st.”

A panel of the MDC board and Midland City Council will then look at the proposals and score them and decide what will work best for Downtown Midland.

People we talked to say they want something besides just office buildings.

“I work downtown so having more restaurant options, something quick on the spot, would be awesome,” says Herrera.

Midland Development Corporation is looking for as many private investment dollars as possible. It says it also wants to try and honor the old Western United Life building in some form with this new development.

For more on what’s next for the Western United Life building, check out the video above.