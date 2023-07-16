PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that they will be accepting public input on the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year plan for projects around Texas, for 2024.

With countless projects planned in the Permian Basin alone, we have gathered a few of the major projects included in the UTP draft:

$686 million I-20 expansion from FM 1936 in Odessa to FM 1208 in Midland

$284 million US 285 widening from BI-20 to SH 302 in Reeves County

$18 million passing lanes from FM 1776 to I-10 in Pecos County

$32.6 million US 67 Super 2 Design from Reagan County to CR 450 in Upton County

$56.5 million BI-20 bridge replacement in Martin County

The full plan can be found here.

The draft 2024 UTP public comment period begins on Friday, July 7th and ends on Monday, August 7th at 4pm. Multiple ways to comment are available to the public throughout the process, all of which can be found on the TxDOT website under the “Public Involvement section.” Recordings and presentations from each meeting and hearing will also be available.

