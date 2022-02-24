Water Wonderland was once a summer destination.

“I can remember it when my kids were young, that’s what we did in the summer,” says local Penny Roberts.

For 19 years it has sat vacant. Trash and graffiti now cover what once was a water playground.

So what’s the plan now? You may remember the Lozoya family bought it 4 years ago. They said the plan was to repair the park and build an event center on the property.

That obviously hasn’t happened yet.

We called Lozoya construction this week to get an update. They said right now it’s a work in progress, and there are plans for the land but nothing is official.

“Anything that improves our community is awesome,” says Emma Fabela. She owns Los Fabela’s Restaurant & Events right next to the former water park.

She says over the years, teens have made the park a place to hangout.

“A lot of them are kids that have jumped the fence, torn it down. Just weird stuff that goes on over there.”

She says that problem has gone down since the Lazoya family bought it, but it’s still an issue. She’d like to see the park restored or turned into an outdoor music venue.

“It would be appreciated for all the kids and the young people as well,” says Fabela.

The land the park sits on is technically in Odessa, but its located in Midland County.

We reached out to the City of Odessa which says it has no involvement with the development. Midland County says it’s not involved either.

The Lozoya family did tell us they would talk to us more in depth in the coming weeks about future plans. We’ll keep you updated.