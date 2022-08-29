PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Whataburger has partnered with the West Texas Food Bank to help kick off Hunger Action Month and raise awareness about hunger in the Basin.

Beginning today through September 19, all money raised at Whataburger locations in Odessa, Midland, and Big Spring will be donated to WTFB for its Food 2 Kids programs, as part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success initiative. For every dollar a customer donates, the customer will receive a thank you coupon for a free burger with purchase of a medium fry and drink.

Every dollar donated will stay right here in the Permian Basin to help our community and school-aged children. Last year, Whataburger customers helped raise over $21,000 to help local children across the Permian Basin.