Whataburger opens virtual fan art museum

(Nexstar) – Whataburger fans have taken their love for the famous orange and white establishment to the next level. This month, the first fan-made Whataburger art museum made its debut on Instagram. Ever since the big reveal, artists have been submitting unique and abstract pieces to the beloved Texas burger chain.

16 lucky artists got to be a part of the initial collection on the Whataburger Museum of Art official Instagram.

From a canvas painting of the sweet & spicy bacon burger to graffiti art on a fry container, WMOA includes a wide range of Whataburger fandom.

Whataburger Museum of Art is a virtual art gallery that brings attention to artwork made ‘by the fans and for the fans’.

Whataburger fans everywhere are encouraged to share their Whata-masterpieces throughout the end of the year by tagging @TheWMOA