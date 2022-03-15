(Nexstar)- If you are a Whataburger fan headed to the beach for a little rest and relaxation this Spring Break, you may be interested in this “essential” gear. In an Instagram post, the burger brand loved by Texans teased a host of new items just in time for Spring.

With more than 8,000 likes, the post garnered the interest of Whataburger fans from all over.

One Instagram user wrote, “I need it all.” Another said she is “patiently” waiting for the company to release a bathing suit for women.

The branded items now available in the online store include swim trunks, a water bottle, flip flops, and a t-shirt for every day of the week. The store even offers free shipping if you spend more than $100. You can find all the new Spring merchandise here.